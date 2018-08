Valentina Shevchenko Still Doesn’t Believe Nicco Montano Will Show Up for UFC 228

(Courtesy of UFC)

Despite their bout being inked for the UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till co-main event on Sept. 8 in Dallas, Valentina Shevchenko won’t believe that flyweight champion Nicco Montano will show up until they are in the cage together.

