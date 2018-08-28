HOT OFF THE WIRE
Valentina Shevchenko - UFC 228

featuredValentina Shevchenko Addresses Nicco Montano Doubts, Sister Joining UFC Roster

Senator John McCain

featuredHow Late Sen. John McCain Helped Save Mixed Martial Arts (Yahoo Sports Special)

Justin Gaethje - UFC on FOX 29 weigh-in

featuredJustin Gaethje Demolishes James Vick with One Punch Knockout in Opening Round

featuredUFC Fight Night 135 Results: Gaethje vs. Vick (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Valentina Shevchenko Addresses Nicco Montano Doubts, Sister Joining UFC Roster

August 28, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Valentina Shevchenko waited a long time to return to the flyweight division. She waited even longer to finally get her shot at the UFC belt. Now, on Sept. 8, she’ll challenge inaugural champion Nicco Montano for the title at UFC 228 in Dallas, Texas.

Listen in as Shevchenko talks to reporters about her fight with Montano, her doubts that Montano will make it to the cage on fight night, her sister joining her on the UFC roster, and much, more from this UFC 228 pre-fight scrum.

TRENDING > Tyron Woodley Won’t Fight Kamaru Usman If Darren Till Misses Weight at UFC 228

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till live results on Saturday, Sept. 8, for fight-by-fight results and stats from the bouts.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA