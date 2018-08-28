Valentina Shevchenko Addresses Nicco Montano Doubts, Sister Joining UFC Roster

Valentina Shevchenko waited a long time to return to the flyweight division. She waited even longer to finally get her shot at the UFC belt. Now, on Sept. 8, she’ll challenge inaugural champion Nicco Montano for the title at UFC 228 in Dallas, Texas.

Listen in as Shevchenko talks to reporters about her fight with Montano, her doubts that Montano will make it to the cage on fight night, her sister joining her on the UFC roster, and much, more from this UFC 228 pre-fight scrum.

