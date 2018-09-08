Valentina Shevchenko: ‘Nicco Montano Didn’t Want to Fight From the Beginning’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
September 8, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Valentina Shevchenko was left without a fight at UFC 228 after Nicco Montano was transported to the hospital because of difficulties with her weight cut. The UFC later stripped Montano of her flyweight title and said that Shevchenko would be matched up with another fighter, hopefully later this year, in a battle for the now-vacant belt.

Shevchenko was doubtful in the weeks leading up to UFC 228 that Montano would actually make it to the cage, and it turns out she was correct in thinking the fight might not happen. 

While Montano and her camp have cited issues with her kidneys, Shevchenko doesn’t believe that Montano ever intended on getting in the Octagon with her.

