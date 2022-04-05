HOT OFF THE WIRE
Valentina Shevchenko looks fight-ready in new bikini photo

April 5, 2022
UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko doesn’t have a fight scheduled until June, but ‘Bullet’ looks fight-ready in a recent bikini photo.

The women’s top pound-for-pound fighter in the world posted a photo of herself running through a stream in Nevada to her instagram account, and the 34-year old looks shredded.

Shevchenko puts her title on the line against Taila Santos in the UFC 275 co-main event on June 11 in Singapore.

