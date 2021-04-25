HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kamaru Usman celebrates UFC 261 victory

featuredUFC 261 results: Usman sleeps Masvidal, Namajunas reclaims belt, and Shevchenko dominates

UFC 261 Usman vs Masvidal II live results

featuredUFC 261 live results: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal II

Jones Jones and Dana White

featuredDana White ready to skip Jon Jones, make Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis

featuredKamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal have intense exchange at UFC 261 presser

Valentina Shevchenko: ‘It doesn’t matter who is going to be in front of me’

April 25, 2021
NoNo Comments

Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko dominated former strawweight titleholder Jessica Andrade at UFC 261 on Saturday. “Bullet” showed her well-rounded game by repeatedly taking Andrade down. In the second round, Shevchenko advanced her position on the ground and had Andrade trapped in a crucifix unable to defend against the onslaught of elbows.

It was Shevchenko’s fifth title defense. Following the event, Shevchenko spoke about the win, her mindset, and who she’d like to face next during the post-fight press conference.

Kamaru Usman says ‘extra shots’ on Jorge Masvidal were ‘super necessary’

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA