Valentina Shevchenko: ‘It doesn’t matter who is going to be in front of me’

Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko dominated former strawweight titleholder Jessica Andrade at UFC 261 on Saturday. “Bullet” showed her well-rounded game by repeatedly taking Andrade down. In the second round, Shevchenko advanced her position on the ground and had Andrade trapped in a crucifix unable to defend against the onslaught of elbows.

It was Shevchenko’s fifth title defense. Following the event, Shevchenko spoke about the win, her mindset, and who she’d like to face next during the post-fight press conference.

