HOT OFF THE WIRE
Valentina Shevchenko KOs Jessica Eye at UFC 238

featuredValentina Shevchenko head kick lays Jessica Eye out cold at UFC 238

UFC 238 Live Results

featuredUFC 238 Live Results: Cejudo vs. Moraes (Results & Fight Stats)

featuredCejudo vs. Moraes, Shevchenko vs. Eye official with all fighters making weight ahead of UFC 238

Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredManager claims Khabib Nurmagomedov is now UFC’s highest paid fighter

Valentina Shevchenko head kick lays Jessica Eye out cold at UFC 238

June 9, 2019
NoNo Comments

Valentina Shevchenko made the first successful defense of her flyweight title with a thunderous knockout of Jessica Eye at UFC 238 on Saturday in Chicago.

Though she defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk to win the belt, Shevchenko wanted badly to put a stamp on being the UFC champion with a successful defense against a streaking Eye.

The first round was all Shevchenko. Though Eye started strong, pressing Shevchenko with punches, she ate numerous hard kicks to the body. 

Shevchenko eventually clinched with Eye and took her to the canvas where the fight remained for the better part of the opening frame. Shevchenko maintained top position for most of the remainder of the round, but mounted little damage on the canvas. 

Having seen success with kicks to the body in the first round, Shevchenko continued her attacks to the body in round two, but only to set up the finishing blow. 

That finishing blow came just 26 seconds into the second frame when Shevchenko’s kicks to the body were followed with one perfectly timed kick to the head. That head kick laid Eye flat on her back, arms flopped to her side, completely unconscious. 

Shevchenko didn’t follow her opponent to the ground. She didn’t drop the hammer to make sure Eye was out. She didn’t need to. Eye was out cold. 

With the precision of a cold-blooded assassin, Shevchenko landed the kill shot and simply walked away, calm as could be. She remained in her corner waiting for Eye to regain consciousness and then clapped as she did so a couple minutes later. 

TRENDING > Tony Ferguson defeats ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in bizarre ending at UFC 238

The victory marked Shevchenko’s third consecutive since returning to the flyweight division and was her first defense of the UFC flyweight title. 

Though she mentioned wanting another shot at dual-division champion Amanda Nunes prior to UFC 238, Shevchenko said she now welcomes any challenger in the 125-pound rankings.

“All number tens, they are all very strong.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA