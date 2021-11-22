Valentina Shevchenko got a royalty-type welcome in her return home to Kyrgyzstan | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

November 22, 2021
UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko returned to her native country of Kyrgyzstan and received a hero’s welcome.

Shevchenko is the No. 2 ranked women’s best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. She’s successfully defended her title six times. “Bullet” is on an eight-fight winning streak and hasn’t tasted defeat since September 2017. Her only two UFC losses are to women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes.

Shevchenko posted a video on Instagram showing her reception that included flowers, gifts, media, and a motorcade.

“I am home,” she wrote with the hashtag #kyrgyzstan.

