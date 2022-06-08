Valentina Shevchenko gives her thoughts on Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili rematch

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko weighed in on the rematch between former strawweight champions Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili during the UFC 275 Media Day in Singapore.

Jędrzejczyk and Weili fought to a split decision at UFC 248 in Weili’s first strawweight title defense in March 2020. Weili retained the title that night in Las Vegas, and Jedrzejczyk took a 27-month break from fighting. The rematch with Weili in the UFC 275 co-main event will be Jedrzejczyk’s return to the octagon.

Looking back on Jedrzejczyk’s first fight with Weili, Shevcheno thought Jedrzejczyk won the fight.

“I think their first fight Joanna won,” Shevchenko said. “I think Joanna has everything to prove that the first time it was her decision.

Jędrzejczyk and Weili’s first fight earned the 2020 Fight of the Year recognition and was one of the greatest title fights in the promotion’s history.

The winner between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili will fight for the title next