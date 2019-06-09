HOT OFF THE WIRE
Valentina Shevchenko KOs Jessica Eye at UFC 238

featuredValentina Shevchenko head kick lays Jessica Eye out cold at UFC 238

UFC 238 Live Results

featuredUFC 238 Live Results: Cejudo vs. Moraes (Results & Fight Stats)

featuredCejudo vs. Moraes, Shevchenko vs. Eye official with all fighters making weight ahead of UFC 238

Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredManager claims Khabib Nurmagomedov is now UFC’s highest paid fighter

Valentina Shevchenko discusses her vicious UFC 238 knockout win over Jessica Eye

June 9, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of MMAFighting)

Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko answered questions from the media following her vicious knockout win over Jessica Eye on Saturday in the UFC 238 co-main event.

It didn’t take Shevchenko long to put Eye away. The fight lasted just 26 seconds. “Bullet” connected with a head kick that immediately rendered Eye unconscious. It was one of the most brutal head-kick knockouts in UFC history with Eye laying unconscious on the canvas for several minutes.

TRENDING > Dana White is adamant that Conor McGregor will fight in 2019 (video)

The victory over Eye at UFC 238 was Shevchenko’s first defense of her UFC flyweight championship, which she won by defeating longtime strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA