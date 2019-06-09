Valentina Shevchenko discusses her vicious UFC 238 knockout win over Jessica Eye

(Courtesy of MMAFighting)

Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko answered questions from the media following her vicious knockout win over Jessica Eye on Saturday in the UFC 238 co-main event.

It didn’t take Shevchenko long to put Eye away. The fight lasted just 26 seconds. “Bullet” connected with a head kick that immediately rendered Eye unconscious. It was one of the most brutal head-kick knockouts in UFC history with Eye laying unconscious on the canvas for several minutes.

TRENDING > Dana White is adamant that Conor McGregor will fight in 2019 (video)

The victory over Eye at UFC 238 was Shevchenko’s first defense of her UFC flyweight championship, which she won by defeating longtime strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk.