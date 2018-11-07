HOT OFF THE WIRE
Joseph Benavidez UFC 225 Vegas Workout

featuredJoseph Benavidez Excited for Future of the Flyweight Division Following Demetrious Johnson Trade

Ben Askren vs Robbie Lawler

featuredDana White Reportedly Working on Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler for UFC 233

Ben Askren and Dana White

featuredDana White: Bringing Ben Askren to UFC ‘Was a Great Deal for Me’

featuredFloyd Mayweather Comes Out of Retirement to Face Tenshin Nasukawa at RIZIN 14

Valentina Shevchenko Breaks Down Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 231 Match-Up

November 7, 2018
NoNo Comments

Valentina Shevchenko has fought and defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk on three previous occasions, but their bout at UFC 231 is an entirely new type of match-up.

Shevchenko beat Jedrzejczyk three times in the early 2000s when they were competing under kickboxing rules. She won all three bouts via decision. They are now slated to meet a decade later in the UFC 231 co-main event on Dec. 8 in Toronto in the Octagon. This time, the vacant UFC flyweight championship will be on the line.

Looking back on it, Shevchenko can certainly carry over certain aspects of Jedrzejczyk’s game into their upcoming fight, but ten years and an entirely different sport later leaves a lot to be explored.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Mocks Floyd Mayweather for Fighting Tenshin Nasukawa in RIZIN

Shevchenko has been training alongside UFC featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino for the upcoming fight, and recently sat down to discuss her past with Jedrzejczyk and what she expects now.

(Courtesy of Cris Cyborg)

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA