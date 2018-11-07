Valentina Shevchenko Breaks Down Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 231 Match-Up

Valentina Shevchenko has fought and defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk on three previous occasions, but their bout at UFC 231 is an entirely new type of match-up.

Shevchenko beat Jedrzejczyk three times in the early 2000s when they were competing under kickboxing rules. She won all three bouts via decision. They are now slated to meet a decade later in the UFC 231 co-main event on Dec. 8 in Toronto in the Octagon. This time, the vacant UFC flyweight championship will be on the line.

Looking back on it, Shevchenko can certainly carry over certain aspects of Jedrzejczyk’s game into their upcoming fight, but ten years and an entirely different sport later leaves a lot to be explored.

Shevchenko has been training alongside UFC featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino for the upcoming fight, and recently sat down to discuss her past with Jedrzejczyk and what she expects now.

(Courtesy of Cris Cyborg)