US President Donald Trump expected to attend UFC 244

United States President Donald Trump is making the rounds at sporting events this week, including an expected stop at UFC 244 on Saturday.

President Trump attended Game 5 of the World Series earlier in the week, where he was booed loudly by fans when his image appeared on the scoreboard.

On Tuesday, Annie Karni, the White House correspondent for the New York Times, tweeted that President Trump was tentatively scheduled to travel to New York City to attend UFC 244 on Saturday. Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz headline the event at Madison Square Garden in a battle for the fictitious BMF title, which comes with a very real $50,000 belt for the winner.

Trump has been a business associate and friend of UFC president Dana White long before he landed in the Oval Office.

The current President was one of the first business owners to welcome the UFC to hold events at his venues when the Fertitta brothers and White purchased the UFC. White has since frequently extolled his support for Trump, including speaking on his behalf at the Republican National Convention when he was running for office.

Since taking office, President Trump has welcomed White and then interim welterweight champion Colby Covington to the White House. UFC 244, however, will be the first UFC event he has attended since become President.