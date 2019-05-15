Urijah Faber teases UFC return

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 15, 2019
Having hit the ripe old age – in professional sports years – of 40, Urijah Faber apparently has the itch for a UFC return.

Though Faber hasn’t set foot in the Octagon in more than two years, when he hit the big 4-0 on Tuesday, that competitiveness resurfaced in a post on Instagram.

“I know my baby is keeping me young… but a good ole fist fight could help the cause… #ufcsacramento on the Horizon @ufc 145 or 135 & who would be fun?” Faber wrote.

It’s not all that surprising that he might want another fight, considering that Faber spent the better part of his storied 13-year career fighting in the Octagon under the World Extreme Cagefighting and UFC banners. Couple that with the UFC announcing a return to Faber’s hometown of Sacramento, Calif., and it’s awfully tempting.

The promotion will return to Sacramento on July 13 for UFC on ESPN+ 13. The card doesn’t yet have a headliner, so a Faber return in his hometown, whether he headlines or not, would certainly be alluring for the UFC Hall of Famer, who was always a fan favorite no matter where he fought.

Faber lorded over the WEC featherweight division for years, holding the record for most title defenses in that division’s history. He was always competitive under the UFC banner, as well, primarily in the bantamweight division, but he was never able to capture a title under that promotion’s banner. He tried on four occasions, but was never able to overcome Renato Barao or Dominick Cruz, each of which he fought twice for the belt.

While he might be missing the competition in the Octagon, Faber seems to be otherwise happy in retirement, just recently welcoming a daughter, Cali, to the world with his fiancee, Jaslyn.

If Faber does not return to the Octagon, as he teased he might, his overall record would stand at 34-10 with numerous records and other accolades to his credit. 

 

