Urijah Faber Talked to Logan Paul about Fighting Sage Northcutt

MMAWeekly.com caught up with Urijah Faber and the topic turned to fellow Alpha Male teammate Sage Northcutt possibly fighting Youtube sensation Logan Paul, since the two were bantering back and forth on social media. Northcutt is currently not under contract with the UFC and a free agent, so maybe this is a possibility.

