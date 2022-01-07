Urijah Faber is interested in a ‘king of California’ fight with Cub Swanson

When Cub Swanson won his fight on Dec. 18, he voiced his desire to fight in Palm Springs against a fellow California MMA icon … Urijah Faber.

Now Faber has revealed his thoughts on that potential match-up.

“Honestly, I know he broke his hand. That might give me enough time to train,” Faber said on Instagram on Jan. 6. “He’s gonna drop down to 35s. We were supposed to fight back in 2004 with King of the Cage on short notice for a thousand bucks. I think they were gonna pay him a couple hundred bucks and pay me a thousand bucks. That never happened.

“Cubby, I’m honored that I’m your dream fight here in this scenario, so we might find out who the king of California is. I don’t know.”

UFC president Dana White said he probably wouldn’t book a fight in Palm Spring, but he didn’t shoot down an idea of the two matched up at some point.

The fight would be a long time coming as the pair has been matched up before, according to Faber.

“People love him, and people have loved me for years, so I think it always makes for a great fight,” Swanson told MMA Junkie Radio. “We should have fought many, many times and just never did, so why not now? We should do it for an honorary WEC belt. They did the ‘BMF’ belt, so why not? Throwback.”

If the fight happened, who do you think would win.