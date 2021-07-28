Urijah Faber gives thoughts on TJ Dillashaw potentially using PEDs for a longer duration than previously claimed

UFC hall of famer and former WEC featherweight champion Urijah Faber recently gave his thoughts on TJ Dillashaw’s past dealings with performance enhancing substances.

Dillashaw was once Faber’s pupil. The former two-time UFC bantamweight champion was recruited by Faber and started his career at Faber’s gym, Team Alpha Male.

However, the two had a falling out and Dillashaw left to train with former Team Alpha Male striking coach, and now Dillashaw’s head coach, Duane Ludwig.

Dillashaw is coming off a split decision victory over Cory Sandhagen after making his return to the octagon from a two year suspension as a result of EPO use.

Speaking with Submission Radio, Faber was coy with his thoughts on Dillashaw’s past with performance enhancing substances.

“TJ is pretty close with a lot of guys on the team and I’ve just heard in that, you know, years after he’d been gone what had been going down and what not,” Faber said to Submission Radio. “I was never privy to anything but all I can say is, he got caught for EPO, whatever it was. So, yeah, that’s all there’s proof of and I’ll just leave it at that.”

Faber did not leave it at that, though. ‘The California Kid’ was then asked if Dillashaw had used EPO for a long period of time.

“It’s not important, what I think about it. He knows. His family knows. Everybody knows what he was doing,” Faber said. “It’s not my business to put anything out there. Other people have gone out and said stuff about whether he was or wasn’t.

“I know that he came to my team as a lifetime athlete who had wrestled since he was a little kid and wrestled in college, and worked out really really hard and couldn’t bust 143 pounds and he was complaining about it.”

While Faber did not provide a definitive answer, his responses are certainly open to interpretation.

