Urijah Faber comes out of retirement and dwarfs the UFC on ESPN+ 13 fighter salaries

July 15, 2019
Germaine de Randamie may have solidified her status as the No. 1 contender in the UFC women’s bantamweight division, but returning UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber lorded over the UFC on ESPN+ 13 payroll.

Former featherweight titleholder de Randamie made insanely quick work of Aspen Ladd in the UFC on ESPN+ 13 main event, knocking her out in a mere 16 seconds. 

Most of the eyes in the arena were on hometown favorite Faber, however, as he took the co-main event slot in his return to the Octagon following a two-and-a-half year retirement.

Faber didn’t take much longer than de Randamie, as he stopped rising bantamweight Ricky Simon 46 seconds into their co-headliner.

Faber dwarfed the payroll that the California State Athletic Commission released to MMAWeekly.com on Monday, earning $340,000 for the victory. He was also awarded a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, but that doesn’t count as part of his disclosed salary.

de Randamie made $90,000 for her headlining victory, but more importantly, it kept her in the hunt for a shot at UFC champ-champ Amanda Nunes.

The figures in the reported UFC on ESPN+ 13 fighter salaries below represent the disclosed payroll submitted to the California State Athletic Commission. Any other discretionary bonuses, pay-per-view points, etc., are not disclosed to the regulatory body and are not included here.

UFC on ESPN+ 13: de Randamie vs. Ladd took place on Saturday, July 13, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.

UFC on ESPN+ 13: de Randamie vs. Ladd Fighter Salaries

  • Germaine de Randamie: $90,000 (includes $45,000 win bonus) def. Aspen Ladd: $35,000
  • Urijah Faber: $340,000 (includes $170,000 win bonus) def. Ricky Simon: $23,000
  • Josh Emmett: $98,000 (includes $49,000 win bonus) def. Mirsad Bektic: $38,000
  • Karl Roberson: $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus) def. Wellington Turman: $12,000
  • Marvin Vettori: $40,000 (includes $20,000 win bonus) def. Cezar Ferreira: $45,000
  • John Allan: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Mike Rodriguez: $20,000
  • Andre Fili: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Sheymon Moraes: $21,000
  • Julianna Pena: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Nicco Montano: $30,000
  • Ryan Hall: $70,000 (includes $35,000 win bonus) def. Darren Elkins: $62,000
  • Jonathan Martinez: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Liu Pingyuan: $14,000
  • Brianna Van Buran: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Livinha Souza: $16,000
  • Benito Lopez: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Vince Morales: $14,000

UFC on ESPN+ 13: Urijah Faber vs Ricky Simon Video Recap

