Uriah Hall responds to Jacare Souza pulled from UFC 249 bout because of COVID-19

Uriah Hall tweeted his response to Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza being pulled from their UFC 249 bout after Jacare and his two cornermen tested positive for COVID-19.

“Brother, I know it sucks. I’m sorry you have to go through this. I am beyond devastated for the missed opportunity. I wish you nothing but recovery for you and your family.” – Uriah Hall

The fight was a go on Friday after both Hall and Jacare made weight. It’s interesting to note, however, that while each fighter wore a mask at the UFC 249 weigh-in, Jacare also wore gloves.

It was hours later that news broke and UFC officials confirmed that Jacare had tested positive and would have to be removed from the fight card.

“The middleweight bout between Uriah Hall vs Jacaré Souza will no longer be on the UFC 249 preliminary card due to one of Souza’s COVID-19 tests indicating a positive result,” read a UFC statement. “In addition, COVID-19 tests for Souza’s two cornermen were also flagged as positive. UFC’s medical team examined Souza and his two cornermen and found them to be currently asymptomatic, or not exhibiting the common symptoms of COVID-19. As per UFC’s health and safety protocols, all three men have left the host hotel and will be self-isolating off premises, where UFC’s medical team will monitor their conditions remotely and will provide assistance with any necessary treatment.

“From their arrival earlier in the week until their departure today, Souza and his cornermen followed UFC health and safety protocols, including practicing social distancing, wearing personnel protective equipment, and self-isolating whenever possible.

“There have been no other positive COVID-19 tests reported from the remaining athletes participating in UFC 249.”

Despite the removal of the bout, the UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje fight card will take place on Saturday with 11 bouts. As unfortunate as it is that Jacare and his team tested positive, UFC President Dana White commented that the health and safety procedures they put in place worked. The Florida State Athletic Commission and the Jacksonville mayor issued statements supporting the decision to hold UFC 249 in the Florida city on Saturday.