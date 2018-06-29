HOT OFF THE WIRE
Francis Ngannou UFC 226 Media Day Vegas

featuredFrancis Ngannou Breaks Down Derrick Lewis Fight, Heavyweight Title Picture (UFC 226 FULL Scrum)

featuredStipe Miocic on Daniel Cormier: ‘He Has Never Seen Anything Like Me’

Michael Bisping - UFC 204

featuredMichael Bisping Admits Work Outside the UFC Allowed Him to Retire on His Terms

Gegard Mousasi vs Rory MacDonald

featuredBellator Confirms Gegard Mousasi vs. Rory MacDonald, ‘Game-Changing’ Streaming Deal

Uriah Hall Goes Deep on Life-Threatening Weight Cut (UFC 226 Media Day)

June 29, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Uriah Hall was once one of the most promising fighters emerging from The Ultimate Fighter reality series into the UFC Octagon.

He has struggled to gain a foothold over the years, but things came to a head in January of 2018 when he had a horrible weight cut that forced the cancellation of his fight with Vitor Belfort because of medical considerations. He faced a heavy dose of criticism for the botched weight cut, especially from UFC president Dana White.

Heading into his UFC 226 bout with Paulo Costa, Hall took a deep dive into what ended up being not just a botched weight cut, but a life-threatening weight cut, and how he has rectified the issues that led to such a severe situation.

TRENDING > Brian Ortega Details Burgeoning Friendship with ‘Avengers’ Star Robert Downey Jr.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first UFC 226 bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier. The co-main event pits featherweight champion Max Holloway against top contender Brian Ortega.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA