Uriah Hall Goes Deep on Life-Threatening Weight Cut (UFC 226 Media Day)

Uriah Hall was once one of the most promising fighters emerging from The Ultimate Fighter reality series into the UFC Octagon.

He has struggled to gain a foothold over the years, but things came to a head in January of 2018 when he had a horrible weight cut that forced the cancellation of his fight with Vitor Belfort because of medical considerations. He faced a heavy dose of criticism for the botched weight cut, especially from UFC president Dana White.

Heading into his UFC 226 bout with Paulo Costa, Hall took a deep dive into what ended up being not just a botched weight cut, but a life-threatening weight cut, and how he has rectified the issues that led to such a severe situation.

