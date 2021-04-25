HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kamaru Usman celebrates UFC 261 victory

featuredUFC 261 results: Usman sleeps Masvidal, Namajunas reclaims belt, and Shevchenko dominates

UFC 261 Usman vs Masvidal II live results

featuredUFC 261 live results: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal II

Jones Jones and Dana White

featuredDana White ready to skip Jon Jones, make Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis

featuredKamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal have intense exchange at UFC 261 presser

Uriah Hall doesn’t feel like he won after Chris Weidman’s broken leg at UFC 261

April 25, 2021
NoNo Comments

Chris Weidman suffered a ghastly injury at UFC 261 on Saturday night that led to a victory for Uriah Hall. Only, Hall doesn’t feel like he won.

The fight lasted all of 17 seconds. It was over after Weidman launched a low kick that landed, but snapped his lower leg bones in half. Pulling his leg back, Weidman fell to the canvas in agony.

The fight was over. Hall had won.

It was the second time that Hall and Weidman had fought. Hall lost the first fight nearly 11 years ago when they fought under the Ring of Combat banner.

Hall, of course, wanted to avenge that loss, but didn’t really feel like he had after getting the W because of Weidman’s injury.

Dana White: Kamaru Usman will fight Colby Covington next

Uriah Hall doesn’t feel like he won following Chris Weidman’s leg injury

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA