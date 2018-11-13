Undefeated Welterweights Added to ONE: Conquest of Champions

Two undefeated welterweights will face off at the MOA Arena on Nov. 23. Raimond Magomedaliev and James Nakashima both make their promotional debuts at ONE: Conquest of Champions, but only one of them will emerge with his perfect professional record intact.

Nakashima (9-0) is the current Legacy Fighting Alliance welterweight champion and has been the distance in all nine of his fights to date. He fights out of the MMA Lab in Arizona and was a standout wrestler at the University of Nebraska before becoming a full-time mixed martial artist.

Magomedaliev (5-0) hails from Dagestan, a region famous for producing MMA fighters. He has spent his entire career competing under the banner of Russian promotion Fight Nights and is likely to have a significant reach advantage going into this contest.

As previously announced, the card will be headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Brandon Vera and Mauro Cerilli. Meanwhile, the vacant lightweight title will be on the line in the co-main event when Eduard Folayang faces Amir Khan.

ONE: Conquest of Champions Fight Card