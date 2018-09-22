Undefeated Luigi Vendramini Confident Heading Into UFC Debut in Sao Paulo

Since making his pro debut in April of 2016, lightweight prospect Luigi Vendramini has proven to be someone to watch in his native Brazil.

In seven bouts, Vendramini is undefeated with seven finishes. It is with that impressive streak that he’s earned a shot at the UFC this Saturday in Sao Paulo versus Elizeu Zaleski in a preliminary 170-pound bout at Fight Night 137.

Speaking to MMAWeekly.com via email, Vendramini spoke about his career to date, his UFC debut, and where he looks to take his career in the coming months.

MMAWeekly.com: Firstly, Luigi, you have had a very strong start to your career. How do you feel about your start and how do you feel about how you have been performing in your fights?

Luigi Vendramini: I’m very happy with how my career has started. When I began training, it was only to be with my father and get in shape. I was overweight when I was younger, but lost about 50 kilos (110 pounds) in six months, then started to compete. Fighting changed my life.

In the cage, I’m very proud of how I’ve performed. There’s always room for improvement, which is what I’m always working on, but I’ve finished my first eight professional opponents, and that says a lot about how I am performing.

MMAWeekly.com: Since turning pro a couple of years ago, what do you feel has changed most about your skills? Would you say you are a much different fighter now than when you turned pro or are you still close to the same fighter?

Luigi Vendramini: I’m a totally different fighter since my pro debut, and I feel like I’m improving every day. Some aspects are the same – like my work ethic and drive – but every day I’m sharpening my skills and getting better.

Perhaps the biggest change in my skills has been my wrestling, which is a result of my time with Team Alpha Male. I’ve been in Brazil for the past three months, which is awesome, but I learn so much when I’m in California. They train as true mixed martial artists, all day, and that’s what I am. They’ve had a huge influence on my wrestling, which has helped make me a whole different fighter.

MMAWeekly.com: Tell us your thoughts on your match-up this Saturday in Sao Paulo at UFC Fight Night 137 versus Elizeu Zaleski. What do you have to do in the fight in order to defeat him?

Luigi Vendramini: I’ve seen the video on (Zaleski). He’s very good with good Muay Thai. I like the match-up. I’ve fought and beaten good kickboxers before. I just need to stick to the game plan that my coaches have prepared for me, and I’m confident my hand will be raised again.

MMAWeekly.com: Now that you are in the UFC, what is your goal moving forward for the coming year? Can you plan ahead for things or is it best to see what the UFC brings to you?

Luigi Vendramini: Everything is so unpredictable that it’s hard to plan for the next year. That said, my focus right now is on winning this fight, then I’m going to try to fight again quickly after that. I like to be as active as possible and would fight every month if the UFC would want it that way. The next year will be very exciting, and I’m ready for it all.