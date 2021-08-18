Undefeated lightweight Mitch Ramirez wants a UFC contract after latest FCS win

After kicking off his year with a first round submission victory over Trever Bradshaw this past February, lightweight Mitch Ramirez was looking to keep the ball rolling when he faced Chris Sherley-Rios in the main event of the Fierce Challenger Series on July 17.

Much like his initial bout of the year, Ramirez was able to take charge of the bout early and end the fight with yet another first round submission finish.

“It couldn’t have gone any better,” Ramirez told MMAWeekly.com. “I trained hard for it. I try to fight as much as I can, but I’ve had a little bit of bad luck with a guy getting Covid, getting injuries, dropping fights.

“It feels good to get another one in this year and to have it go so flawlessly with not taking any damage, executing the game plan, and getting the finish, I couldn’t be any happier. I’m excited for the future.”

Having missed out on all of 2020, there was something of a toll on Ramirez coming into this year. Even with his difficulties he is not one to back down from his dreams and things have been paying off for him of late.

“It’s super frustrating,” said Ramirez. “I think it’s worse because I’ve been trying. I’ve been trying so hard. This is something I’ve dreamed of, my goals and my aspirations are right at my fingertips, so it’s frustrating.

“I know I’m world class and that I should be fighting the best guys in the world and it’s so hard to prove it when you can’t get a fight. It’s been really frustrating and really disheartening, but this is my dream, this is my goal, and I’ve been aspiring to it for such a long time, so I have no intention of quitting.”

While lack of activity had been plaguing Ramirez, he does see good things that have come out of his difficulties.

“I’ve gotten so much better,” Ramirez said. “That’s the one thing; I’ve been in fight camp and have been training for fights this entire time, so those skills and everything I’ve been doing isn’t wasted. Hard work and dedication is never wasted.



“Since I first turned pro my understanding of every position is deeper. I’ve gotten prepared for multiple different types of opponents, different types of game plan, and different type of this or that, so all those skills have developed. I’m so much better.”

Back on track and moving again, Ramirez has a definite goal in mind for his next step.

“I want to get a UFC contract,” said Ramirez. “I want to fight for Dana White’s Contender Series, put it on somebody, impress everybody and get into the UFC. That’s my goal.”