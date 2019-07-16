Undefeated Kevin Syler knows his Dana White’s Contender Series fight is ‘higher stakes’

Following some spare opportunities to fight for a couple of years, featherweight Kevin Syler was able to be a bit more active in 2018 and feels the year turned out well for him.

In two bouts in 2018, Syler was able to pick up two first round finishes and keep his undefeated streak to start off his career to eight wins in a row.

“I only had one fight in 2017, so it was good to get two fights in 2018,” Syler told MMAWeekly.com. “Both were quick submissions. I’d prefer to have three fights a year, but my goal is to get to the UFC and if it’s one fight or two fights I don’t care, once I get there I want to be active though.”

Though he’d prefer to be more active, Syler feels at the end of the day it’s quality and not quantity that will help him make it to the next stage of his career.

“I care about performing and getting the right fights,” said Syler. “Two fights aren’t ideal, but it about getting to where I want and getting the fights I want rather than getting a ton of fights.”

On Tuesday in Las Vegas, Syler (8-0) will face fellow undefeated prospect Lance Lawrence (5-0) in a featherweight bout at Dana White’s Contender Series 2019 Week 4.

“The upcoming fight is a big one,” Syler said. “It’s higher stakes. I’m trying to focus on the performance and how to beat my opponent more than trying to impress people. The sort of style I bring to the table is already pretty entertaining, so I don’t have switch that too much.

“As far as my opponent, I think (Lawrence is) a very tough opponent. I’m treating it very seriously just making sure I’m up for the challenge; just extra focus and extra prepared and be ready for a guy who’s on a mission the same as I am. It’s definitely a tough match but nothing that I can’t handle. I’m pretty confident that I’ll get the victory.”

For Syler the goal for the remainder of 2019 is simple: find himself at the next level and on his road to establishing himself in the UFC featherweight division.

“By the end of the year I wish to be signed by the UFC and have my debut and have my first win (in the promotion) already,” said Syler. “If they sign me and want to have me active before the year end that would my best bet and the most ideal thing for me to do.”