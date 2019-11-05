Undefeated heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik steps in to face Alistair Overeem at UFC Fight Night in D.C.

Undefeated UFC heavyweight prospect Jairzinho Rozenstruik is wasting no time booking his next fight after accepting a short-notice opportunity to face Alistair Overeem on Dec. 7 in Washington, D.C.

Fresh off a 29-second knockout against Andrei Arlovski at UFC 244 in New York, Rozenstruik jumped at the chance to take on Overeem in the main event for the upcoming card that will air on ESPN in December. News of the fight was first reported by ESPN.

Rozenstruik replaces fellow heavyweight Walt Harris, who was forced to withdraw from the contest as he focuses on his family in the wake of his 19-year-old stepdaughter going missing nearly two weeks ago.

With Harris out, Rozenstruik quickly accepted the fight against Overeem as he looks to build on his 3-0 record in the UFC.

Rozenstruik has finished all three of his UFC fights by knockout or TKO with only one opponent making it past the first round. This will be a massive step up in competition, however, with Overeem as a former UFC title contender while having more than six times as much experience in mixed martial arts.

Overeem will look to notch his third win in a row when he faces Rozenstruik in December as the heavyweights will meet in the UFC on ESPN 7 main event for the promotion’s return to Washington D.C.