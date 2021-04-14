Unbeaten Steve Mowry looking to ‘tear it up’ at Bellator 257

Following a year long layoff due to the coronavirus lockdowns and a false-positive test for Covid-19, Bellator heavyweight Steve Mowry was more than eager to finally get a chance to fight when he took on Shawn Teed in October at Bellator 249.

While he did not have what he feels was his best showing, Mowry was able to still have a strong showing and pick up a first round TKO win against Teed.

“I thought I did pretty well but it was not a perfect performance,” Mowry told MMAWeekly.com. “With my past several opponents the path to victory for me has been my grappling, but I have been working on my striking for a really long time.

“It felt good to put on a performance that was indicative not just how much time I’ve invested (in my team) but how much time they’ve invested in me. It wasn’t perfect but I was happy to come away with a win.”

The work that Mowry has put into his game came because of his long layoff and thus some good did come of it.

“Taking a year off is something I never want to do, but one thing I will say about the pandemic with everything slowing down so much it really gave me time to step back and work on the skills that I really hadn’t had time to play with,” said Mowry.

“Even though it was it a little bit stressful and it was a bummer to not compete, I will say there were some positive things that came from it.”

This Friday in Uncasville, Connecticut, Mowry (8-0) will look to remain undefeated when he takes on Shaun Asher in a heavyweight preliminary bout at Bellator 257.

“Shaun Asher is an out-and-out competitor,” Mowry said. “He takes fights against tough guys. He wins against tough guys. From what I’ve seen he seems like somebody who is always down to get down; somebody who is always down to get dirty in the cage, always down to make it a fight, and I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to a challenge.

“I’m expecting that he’s going to be in shape and ready to bring the intensity to the fight. I’m looking forward to meeting the challenge and going in there and tearing it up.”

Having had the kind of time lately that makes it hard to predict what’s going to happen next, Mowry is choosing to focus on one thing at a time and see where the road leads him in 2021.

“I don’t even know what I’m eating for dinner tonight, so I don’t know where I’m going to be at the end of the year,” said Mowry. “I don’t like looking too far ahead.

“One thing I like to generally focus on what’s in front of me, and tomorrow’s problems, next month’s problems you can deal with those whenever they present themselves.”