Ulysses Diaz planning to ‘bring that monster out’ at Titan FC 58

Having already found success in the boxing ring, cruiserweight Ulysses Diaz decided to take on a new challenge and thus decided 2019 was the time for him to step into the MMA cage.

As Diaz puts it, MMA has always been on his radar, and following a conversation with Titan FC COO Lex McMahon the die was cast and the time to make the jump is now.

“I’m a professional boxer, I know boxing, but I did some grappling many years ago; I did a couple of Jiu-Jitsu competitions, some NAGA competitions, and I’ve always had that itch,” Diaz told MMAWeekly.com.

“I know Lex McMahon through my manager and we were sitting down one day and I asked Lex if he’d give me a chance at doing an MMA fight. He kind of laughed it off, but I told him I was serious, and about he called me about 40 minutes after the meeting and told me he had a fight for me.”

When it comes to making the move from boxing to MMA, Diaz admits the transition has its complexities, but he’s working hard to make the transition as best he can.

“I wouldn’t say it’s been more difficult, but the (MMA) training is definitely a lot harder than boxing,” said Diaz. “It’s a lot more weapons to use, a lot more things to think about, but I really love it. I feel like it’s been helping out my fight game all around.

“I’ve really been working on my takedown defense – which is very important – because everybody knows I’m a boxer, so the guys are going to want to try to take me down, so I’ve been working on that a lot.”

On Friday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Diaz (0-0) will make his MMA debut against Stevin Chesnik (0-4) in the co-main event of Titan FC 58.

“I see he’s kind of a stand-up dude, so it’s going to be two strikers, and I think it’s a great match-up,” Gomez said of Chesnik. “I’ve just got to do what I do in training and bring that monster out.

“Not to make it sound dramatic, but he’s coming to hurt you and you’re coming to hurt him. I always come to win. I never come for anything else other than a win. There’s a little underlying pressure, but at the end of the day I’ve just got to do what I do: listen to the coaches in my corner and get the job done.”

When it comes to 2020, Diaz intends to pursue every opportunity he can across both his combat sports and see where it takes him.

“I want to do both (MMA and boxing),” said Diaz. “I have to defend my (NBA Intercontinental) belt in 2020, I don’t have an exact date, but I plan on doing both, honestly.”