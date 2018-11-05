Gilbert Melendez Falls Off The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale Fight Card

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 5, 2018
Gilbert Melendez has fallen off of The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale fight card slated for Nov. 30 in Las Vegas.

Melendez had been slated to meet Allen Arnold at the TUF 28 Finale, but an undisclosed injury has forced him out of the bout. UFC officials announced Melendez’s removal and his replacement on Monday. 

Rick Glenn is the fighter that has agreed to step in for Melendez to keep Arnold on the card.

Arnold is 13-1 including victories in all four of his bouts in the Octagon. He had been eyeing the bout with Melendez, a former WEC and Strikeforce champion, as one that could propel him into the UFC featherweight rankings. 

He will instead face Glenn, who has a solid 21-5-1 record, including winning three of five bouts in the octagon, but is also struggling to gain a foothold in the rankings. 

Aside from the finals of the current run of The Ultimate Fighter, the TUF 28 Finale also features a headlining bout between former lightweight champion turned welterweight contender Rafael Dos Anjos and Kamaru Usman, who is currently on a 12-fight winning streak.

               

