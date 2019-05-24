ULTIMATE ACCESSORY: The Story of the UFC Championship Belt (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

First introduced in 1995, UFC championship belts have become the sport’s ultimate accessory. This is the surprising history of the prize sought by all MMA fighters.

Originally released on UFC FIGHT PASS, UFC 25 Years in Short is a 25-part documentary series celebrating the UFC silver anniversary. This compilation of short films presents 25 captivating UFC stories, one for each year of existence, and every piece stands alone as an independent feature. Viewed as a whole, these films form a larger, mosaic narrative of the UFC’s amazing evolution, fascinating characters and lasting influence.