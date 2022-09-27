Ukrainian UFC fighter to be featured in Playboy

UFC women’s flyweight Maryna Moroz will be the first UFC fighter to be featured in Playboy. The 31-year old Ukrainian announced the news via social media.

Maryna (11-3) made her octagon debut as a strawweight at UFC Fight Night 64 in April 2015 and scored a first-round submission win over Joanne (Calderwood) Wood. She’d go 3-3 as a strawweight, losing to Valérie Létourneau, current champion Carla Esparza, and veteran Angela Hill, all by decision.

“Iron Lady” dropped down to the flyweight division in 2019 and has put together a three-fight winning streak. She’s expected to face No. 8-ranked Jennifer Maia on Nov. 19 at UFC Fight Night 215 in Las Vegas.

“Announcement. Happy to announce that I’ll be the first UFC Fighter on Playboy Centerfold,” Moroz wrote. “Can’t wait to partner up with such an iconic brand with clothing, activations, and now the platform that has all my exclusive content.”

🚨Announcement🚨 Happy to announce that I’ll be the first UFC Fighter on Playboy Centerfold 🐰! Can’t wait to partner up with such an iconic brand with clothing, activations, and now the platform that has all my exclusive content 🍑” Link In Bio!! @plbycenterfold @playboy pic.twitter.com/JSw1Tw6Nxr — Maryna Moroz (@MarynaMoroz1) September 26, 2022

Bikini wearing Mackenzie Dern hoses herself off in Instagram video