Ukrainian UFC Fighter Maryna Moroz has a message for Vladimir Putin: ‘F*ck you, b*tch!’

February 28, 2022
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the Ukrainian people are putting up strong resistance and speaking out about Russian president Vladimir Putin. Ukrainian UFC women’s flyweight Maryna Moroz had strong words for Putin when asked about the Russian invasion of her homeland.

“”It’s hard time for Ukraine. I want to support my country, my president, whole army in Ukraine, and I want to say we don’t want war. I worry about my family right now,” Moroz told TMZ Sports.

“I want to say, f*ck you, b*tch,” Moroz said when asked if she had a message for Putin. “I love my country. Don’t touch Ukraine.”

Moroz (10-3) is scheduled to compete on Saturday’s UFC 272 fight card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. She’s expected to face Mariya Agapova (10-2) on the preliminary fight card.

Bellator champion, boxing champions fighting for Ukraine against Russia

(Video Courtesy of TMZ Sports)

