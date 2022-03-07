Ukraine’s Maryna Moroz gives emotional interview following UFC 272 win | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 7, 2022
Ukrainian women’s flyweight Maryna Moroz put in a bonus-winning performance at UFC 272 this past Saturday, finishing Mariya Agapova by submission.

Leading up to the event, Moroz was outspoke about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. She didn’t hold back in a message to Russia president Vladimir Putin. Following her win at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Moroz gave an emotional speech inside the octagon.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

