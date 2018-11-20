UFC’s Rachael Ostovich Receives Restraining Order Against MMA Fighter Husband

Following a domestic violence incident over the weekend in Hawaii, UFC flyweight Rachael Ostovich has filed for and received a restraining order against her husband, who is also a mixed martial artist.

Ostovich, 27, was hospitalized on Sunday following a violent incident that has forced her out of her upcoming bout with Paige VanZant. Ostovich suffered a broken orbital bone and other injuries as a result of an attack that is currently being investigated as second-degree assault.

She was released from the hospital on Monday following treatment for her injuries.

“Rachael is now home from the hospital with her family and will be going back for further check ups on her orbital,” according to representatives at Suckerpunch Entertainment, her management company.

After leaving the hospital on Monday, Ostovich filed for and received a restraining order against her husband, Arnold Berdon, 27, who is also a mixed martial artist. Berdon holds a 7-2 record, having fought for the likes of Titan FC, Victory FC, and Pancrase. A temporary order was granted, according to TMZ Sports, which is in effect until May 18, 2019.

The Honolulu Police Department on Monday issued a statement, indicating it was investigating the incident as a case of second-degree assault, although Ostovich’s husband was not mentioned by name as part of the investigation.

“The Honolulu Police Department has opened a second-degree assault investigation for an incident involving a 27-year-old female victim and a 27-year-old male suspect. The victim and suspect were arguing prior to the assault. The victim suffered head injuries and was treated at a hospital.

“The incident took place at a Waianae residence on November 18 at 2 a.m. The investigation is continuing, and no arrest has been made at this time.”

Ostovich had been slated to fight VanZant as part of the first UFC on ESPN+ fight card on Jan. 19 in Brooklyn, N.Y., which is the first live event in the multi-year media partnership between the UFC and ESPN.

(Photo courtesy of Esther Lin, Invicta FC)