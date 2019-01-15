UFC’s Jennifer Maia Latest Brazilian Fighter to Receive Sanction for Contaminated Substance

USADA announced on Tuesday that Jennifer Maia, of Curitiba, Brazil, has accepted a six-month sanction for a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy after testing positive for prohibited substances from a contaminated dietary supplement.

Maia, 30, tested positive for furosemide, hydrochlorothiazide, chlorothiazide, and the thiazide metabolite 4-amino-6-chloro-1,3-benzenedisulfonamide (ACB), following an out-of-competition test conducted on Aug. 16, 2018. These substances are Specified Substances in the class of Diuretics and Masking Agents and are prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.

During an investigation into the circumstances of her case, opened and sealed containers of a dietary supplement she was using at the time of the Aug. 16 sample collection, and that she declared on her doping control form, were sent to the WADA-accredited laboratory in Brazil for analysis. Although no prohibited substances were listed on the supplement label, the analysis revealed that both contained the prohibited substances for which Maia tested positive.

Accordingly, this product has been added to the High Risk List of supplements maintained on USADA’s online dietary supplement safety education and awareness resource – Supplement 411 (www.Supplement411.org). Further, USADA reminds athletes that dietary supplement products marketed for weight loss carry significant risk to contain prohibited prescription medications, such as diuretics.

Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, as well as the World Anti-Doping Code, the determination that an athlete’s positive test was caused by a contaminated product may result in a reduced sanction. The sanction for a doping offense resulting from the use of a contaminated product ranges from a reprimand and no period of ineligibility to a two-year period of ineligibility.

Maia’s six-month period of ineligibility began on Aug. 31, the date on which she was provisionally suspended from competition.

Maia last set foot in the Octagon at UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs. Ivanov on July 14, 2018, where she lost a unanimous decision to Liz Carmouche. Maia is a former Invicta FC flyweight champion.

Pursuant to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, all UFC athletes serving a period of ineligibility for an anti-doping policy violation are required to continue to make themselves available for testing to receive credit for time completed under their sanction.