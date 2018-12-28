UFC’s Jeff Novitzky Blasts Lance Armstrong: ‘He is One of Biggest Frauds and Cheats in Sports’

UFC vice president Jeff Novitzky pulled no punches when asked about disgraced former professional cyclist Lance Armstrong following the UFC 232 official weigh-in on Friday.

Novitzky met with reporters to discuss the recent adverse drug test finding of UFC 232 main event fighter Jon Jones, who will be facing Alexander Gustafsson at The Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday.

After providing lengthy explanations about the various details surrounding Jones’ case, Novitzky was asked about Armstrong, who unloaded on him earlier in the week.

Novitzky and Armstrong have an extended history that dates back to the time when Novitzky was a federal agent investigating Armstrong’s history of doping as a professional cyclist and multiple-time Tour de France winner.