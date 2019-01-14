UFC’s ESPN Debut Undergoes Last-Minute Fight Card Shuffle

HOT OFF THE WIRE

January 14, 2019
The Ultimate Fighting Championship is poised to make its ESPN live event debut this week with UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw in Brooklyn, N.Y. The event isn’t without a few pre-fight bumps and bruises, as the fight card has taken several notable hits this past week.

First up, John Lineker had to back out of his bout with Cory Sandhagen because of an injury. The UFC quickly replaced him with undefeated Octagon newbie Mario Bautista.

Following Lineker’s following, Ion Cutelaba withdrew from his UFC on ESPN+ 1 main card bout with Glover Teixeira and Randy Brown pulled out of his fight with Chance Rencountre. 

The UFC on Friday announced that Kyle Roberson had agreed to step in for Cutelaba to keep Teixeira on the main card.

Brown was initially replaced by Dwight Grant, but Grant was reportedly denied a spot of the fight card by the New York State Athletic Commission. Shortly after Grant was denied, UFC officials shifted to Kyle Stewart, another UFC newcomer to keep the 13-bout fight card intact.

TRENDING > Nate Diaz Slaps His Way into Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor Feud

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw is headlined by a champion vs. champion superfight between current flyweight champion Henry Cejudo and bantamweight titleholder TJ Dillashaw. The battle for Cejudo’s belt could be the final UFC flyweight title with the division’s future smothered by a cloud of doubt.

