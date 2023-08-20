Zhang Weili dominates Amanda Lemos to retain title in UFC 292 co-main event

Zhang Weili put her UFC women’s strawweight championship up for grabs in the co-main event of tonight’s (Sat. August 19, 2023) UFC 292 pay-per-view (PPV) event against Amanda Lemos. All the action took place from inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.



The champion entered the contest on a two-fight win streak, the latter seeing her reclaim the 115-pound throne with a second round submission victory over Carla Esparza back in November. As for Lemos, she punched her ticket to a title opportunity with a two-fight win streak that was capped off with a third-round TKO win over Marina Rodriguez in November.



Zhang is able to start off the first round early with a takedown off a kick from Lemos and get right into side control. Lemos scoots to the cage but Zhang is able to get off some nasty ground-and-pound in the position. Lemos jumps up with an amazing D’arce choke attempt out of nowhere, but after some scrambling, Zhang takes the back and begins reigning down more devastating ground-and-pound. Lemos again gets to the cage and jumps for a D’arce but Zhang shakes her off and gets off a few shots as time expires.



Lemos blasts a right hand to get the second round started. Zhang nails her with a sidekick for good measure, but another hard right hand connects for Lemos. In response, Zhang easily takes things right to the ground with a takedown, landing smoothly into side control. Zhang continues to smother Lemos on the ground, landing some nice elbows before taking the back after a nice scramble. Lemos shoots up to her feet after spotting an opening, but Zhang gets her right back down to the mat with a trip. The round comes to an end with Zhang again nearly taking Lemos’ back.



The third round begins as Lemos tries to rip off some wild shots but Zhang gets off some nice counters before tying things up in the clinch. Zhang lands an elbow before dropping down and easily getting a single leg takedown. After smoothly sliding into side control, Zhang again initiates a scramble into taking the back of Lemos. Lemos scrambles and is able to recover half guard, but Zhang’s relentless pressure on top again lands her in side control. Lemos is able to get to her feet but not without eating a few nasty elbows from Zhang inside the clinch just before the round ends.



The championship rounds begin with the two women exchanging on the feet, seeing Lemos connect with a nice right hand. Lemos catches Zhang with a nice shot off a kick attempt that temporarily drops the champion, who quickly shoots back up to her feet. Zhang drops down beautifully and gets the takedown attempt. Lemos uses a submission attempt to get back to her feet and resume striking. Lemos strikes her way inside and clinches up, but Zhang shoves her off. The round comes to an end off a few missed wild shots from Lemos.



Zhang starts off the fifth and final round with some side kicks to the body to keep Lemos at bay. Zhang drops Lemos with a huge shot and immediately pounces on the challenger with ground-and-pound. Lemos goes for a leg lock but Zhang scrambles out of it nicely. Zhang again resumes her onslaught and manages to lock in a crucifix. Lemos tries to scramble out of the position and finally does, but not before taking a significant amount of damage. Another takedown from Zhang gets her right into side control. Lemos manages to get to her feet and attempts a few submissions on her way up, but Zhang easily shakes them off. Lemos shoots in for a takedown as the fight comes to an end.



After a dominant and lopsided performance, Zhang Weili officially retains her UFC strawweight title via unanimous decision over Amanda Lemos. The judges turned in scorecards of 50-43, 50-44, and 49-45.