Valentina Shevchenko Immediate Reaction to Split Draw | VIDEO

See Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso's immediate reaction to the split draw after their fight at Noche UFC.

Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso marched around the octagon immediately at the end of round five with their hands raised high in the air as they both felt they had won after such a close fought rematch at Noche UFC following their first fight at UFC 285.

As Bruce Buffer read off the scorecards including the controversial 10-8 scorecard from the judge, Mike Bell, he announced the Split Decision allowing Alexa Grasso to retain her championship title.

Many fans are split on who won and it basically comes down to the fourth round on who won the fight, but the 10-8 scorecard gave no resolution to who won. Valentina's immediate reaction [video seen below] shows she is visibly confounded and Alexa Grasso has a very opposite reaction as she remains the champ even though neither fighter 'won.'

When Daniel Cormier asked Shevchenko in the octagon minutes after the fight was over if she had done enough to win? She said, "Yeah, I think it really was 3-2 in my side. But judges, I think, felt a little bit of pressure because it's kind of like Mexican Independence Day. That's why they give one round. She's a Mexican fighter."

When Cormier pivoted as the crowd turned against Schevchenko he asked, "You made a lot of adjustments before this fight. Was this the fight you expected with Alexa Grasso?" Shevchenko then doubled down, "I was expecting the battle, and I went through the war. I fought to the end, till the end, and I think I did enough. In a fair fight, in the fair competition, victory would be mine."