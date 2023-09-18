Valentina Shevchenko gives Kyrgyzstan Independence Day demands to the UFC for trilogy

Valentina Shevchenko is hoping for equality in the UFC and is determined to get a trilogy against Alexa Grasso on home soil.

Following her incredibly controversial defeat to Alexa Grasso at Noche UFC, Valentina Shevchenko believes her loss was influenced by the event being held on Mexican Independence Day. Injury may keep her sidelined for some time, but the Muay Thai specialist has a plan on how to keep things fair if they ever meet in the cage again.

While appearing on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Shevchenko presented an idea to the UFC and claimed it would make things equal. When questioned by Helwani whether she’d be open to fighting Grasso in Mexico, the fan-favorite demanded the promotion host their potential trilogy in her home country of Kyrgyzstan in honor of their Independence Day.

“I think it would be fair and very right to have the next event in Kyrgyzstan, Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan. And it’s going to be very smart because it has to be equal, right? We cannot do, like, Mexican Independence Day twice, right? Kind of like very fair."

"And, I think all the people in Kyrgyzstan, all government in Kyrgyzstan, they will do everything possible and impossible to make it happen. That’s why I think if you want to do that, they kind of will find a way to do that. And, especially that on the fight, there were people from the government who flew in from Kyrgyzstan to the United States, especially to watch and support me fighting. So it kind of speaks a lot about that.” Expressed Shevchenko."

“Our president of Kyrgyzstan, Sadir Japarov, he’s very in the sport. He’s a sports person, and it’s very important for me as an athlete to have this support from him as well. So it’s kind of like, yes, I think it’s going to be fair—Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan in Kyrgyzstan, and it’s time to do that. I think it’s very right time to do that.”

Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko

Another issue that arose during her talk with Helwani was Alexa Grasso’s custom belt. The MMA Hour host asked Valentina Shevchenko if she had a problem with the Mexican champion’s one-of-a-kind championship belt, something she didn’t receive despite being a reigning champion for almost five years.

“I think you would have to ask that question to every single champion, who was the champion, [and] who is the champion. It’s kind of, like, not fair just asking only myself. Yes. And I don’t think that unfair, right?"

"It’s kind of like some things what is happening in life. Some people have to fight for their rights, have to fight to build their legacy, have to pass through the fire and water and to see the old obstacles in their way. And some people, they are just, like, given that things without having any trouble and difficulty."

"This is the life and this is what is happening in the life. And yeah, all these obstacles, it makes you an even stronger person. It’s kind of like physically and mentally as well. That’s why everything what is happening, it’s for your good and for a reason.”