UFC releases statement after arrest of Khusein Askhabov for alleged kidnap, torture, extortion

The UFC has issued a statement in regards to the arrest of Khusein Askhabov who was scheduled to fight Daniel Pineda on Oct. 7.

"UFC is aware of the recent arrest and allegations regarding Khusein Askhabov. The organization will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident. UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements, however, his scheduled fight on October 7 has been canceled," the statement reads.

Askhabov and his twin brother were arrested in connection with a robbery, kidnapping and torture of an Italian man in Thailand.

According to Phuket News, three men entered the villa of the victim and bound, gagged, and beat him over the course of hours. They stole multiple items from him, including cash, goods and passwords to online accounts and ATM cards.

The victim says the three men were talking to someone on the phone who was accessing online accounts while they were assaulting and robbing him. The victim was acquainted with the brothers but it appears as though the three men were not recognized by the victim.

It's unclear what involvement the brothers had in the crime at this time.

The victim was able to escape from his villa by rolling down the driveway, still bound and gagged.

Askhabov has only appeared in the UFC once, a loss to Jamall Emmers.