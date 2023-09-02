UFC Paris Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Watch the UFC Paris Post-Fight Press Conference following the fights at Accor Arena in Paris, France.

The big winners will field questions from the media following the UFC Paris event at Accor Arena in Paris.

'The event was headlined by a heavyweight clash between former interim champion Ciryl Gane and seventh-ranked Sergei Spivak. The fight card also featured the flyweight debut of former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.