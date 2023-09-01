Skip to main content
UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivak Weigh-in Results

The athletes competing on Saturday's UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivak fight card officially weighed in on Friday in France.

The event takes place at Accor Arena and is headlined by a heavyweight clash between former interim champ Ciryl Gane and seventh-ranked Sergey Spivak.  

UFC Paris Official Weigh-In Results

Main card

  • Ciryl Gane (250) vs. Serghei Spivac (256)

  • Manon Fiorot (125) vs. Rose Namajunas (125)

  • Benoit Saint Denis (156) vs. Thiago Moises (156)
  • Volkan Oezdemir (205) vs. Bogdan Guskov (205)
  • William Gomis (146) vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (146)
  • Morgan Charriere (146) vs. Manolo Zecchini (146)

    Preliminary card
  • Taylor Lapilus (135) vs. Caolan Loughran (136)

  • Ange Loosa (171) vs. Rhys McKee (171)
  • Nora Cornolle (136) vs. Joselyne Edwards (136)
  • Farid Basharat (136) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (134.5)
  • Zarah Fairn vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (139) - 140-pound catchweight fight
