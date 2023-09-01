UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivak Weigh-in Results

The athletes competing on Saturday's UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivak fight card officially weighed in on Friday in France.

The 22 fighters competing on Saturday's UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivak fight card officially weighed in on Friday in Paris.

The event takes place at Accor Arena and is headlined by a heavyweight clash between former interim champ Ciryl Gane and seventh-ranked Sergey Spivak.

UFC Paris Official Weigh-In Results

Main card

Ciryl Gane (250) vs. Serghei Spivac (256)

Manon Fiorot (125) vs. Rose Namajunas (125)

Benoit Saint Denis (156) vs. Thiago Moises (156)

Volkan Oezdemir (205) vs. Bogdan Guskov (205)

William Gomis (146) vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (146)

Morgan Charriere (146) vs. Manolo Zecchini (146)



Preliminary card