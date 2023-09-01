UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivak Weigh-in Results
The athletes competing on Saturday's UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivak fight card officially weighed in on Friday in France.
The event takes place at Accor Arena and is headlined by a heavyweight clash between former interim champ Ciryl Gane and seventh-ranked Sergey Spivak.
UFC Paris Official Weigh-In Results
Main card
- Ciryl Gane (250) vs. Serghei Spivac (256)
Manon Fiorot (125) vs. Rose Namajunas (125)
- Benoit Saint Denis (156) vs. Thiago Moises (156)
- Volkan Oezdemir (205) vs. Bogdan Guskov (205)
- William Gomis (146) vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (146)
- Morgan Charriere (146) vs. Manolo Zecchini (146)
Preliminary card
Taylor Lapilus (135) vs. Caolan Loughran (136)
- Ange Loosa (171) vs. Rhys McKee (171)
- Nora Cornolle (136) vs. Joselyne Edwards (136)
- Farid Basharat (136) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (134.5)
- Zarah Fairn vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (139) - 140-pound catchweight fight