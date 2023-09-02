UFC Paris Bonuses: Ciryl Gane banks a bonus for finishing Sergei Spivak

Fight Of The Night: Benoît Saint-Denis vs Thiago Moises

Lightweights brought the heat on the main card, with both Benoît Saint-Denis and Thiago Moises standing toe-to-toe.

Saint-Denis was able to slowly break Moises over the course of the bout, landing a particularly devastating elbow that split Moises open in the first round. In the second round he used his striking to set up some great clinch work, which he parlayed into a takedown. Once he got Moises to the canvas he poured on the strikes, forcing Moises to cover up until the referee called an end to the fight.

It was Saint-Denis' fourth straight finish and was a perfect way to cap off another beautiful performance in his home country.

Performance Of The Night Bonuses

Performance Of The Night: Ciryl Gane

The former interim UFC heavyweight champion looked brilliant in the main event.

Ciryl Gane dominated Serghei Spivac from start to finish, and added another storybook chapter to his UFC career in Paris. Gane worked Spivac's body early and made sure to avoid Spivac's wrestling. His constant movement and his powerful arsenal of strikes finally overwhelmed Spivac in the second round to get the knockout win.

Performance Of The Night: Morgan Charriere

There was plenty of hype around former Cage Warriors champion Morgan Charriere - and rightfully so.

Charriere landed a three body kick sequence on Manolo Zecchini that they just might hang in the Louvre. It was the perfect debut for "The Last Pirate", and sets him up to go from one of the most exciting new additions to the UFC roster to one of the hottest prospects in the featherweight division.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac Attendance, Gate & Records

{Attendance - 15,610 (Sold Out}

{Gate - $4,000,000 USD}

{Accor Arena Live Gate Record}