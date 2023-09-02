Skip to main content
ciryl-gane-1600
image caption
Ciryl Gane

UFC Paris Bonuses: Ciryl Gane banks a bonus for finishing Sergei Spivak

UFC officials announced the winners of the bonuses following UFC Paris on Saturday.

Fight Of The Night: Benoît Saint-Denis vs Thiago Moises

Lightweights brought the heat on the main card, with both Benoît Saint-Denis and Thiago Moises standing toe-to-toe.

Saint-Denis was able to slowly break Moises over the course of the bout, landing a particularly devastating elbow that split Moises open in the first round. In the second round he used his striking to set up some great clinch work, which he parlayed into a takedown. Once he got Moises to the canvas he poured on the strikes, forcing Moises to cover up until the referee called an end to the fight.

It was Saint-Denis' fourth straight finish and was a perfect way to cap off another beautiful performance in his home country.

Performance Of The Night Bonuses

Performance Of The Night: Ciryl Gane

The former interim UFC heavyweight champion looked brilliant in the main event.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Ciryl Gane dominated Serghei Spivac from start to finish, and added another storybook chapter to his UFC career in Paris. Gane worked Spivac's body early and made sure to avoid Spivac's wrestling. His constant movement and his powerful arsenal of strikes finally overwhelmed Spivac in the second round to get the knockout win.

Performance Of The Night: Morgan Charriere

There was plenty of hype around former Cage Warriors champion Morgan Charriere - and rightfully so.

Charriere landed a three body kick sequence on Manolo Zecchini that they just might hang in the Louvre. It was the perfect debut for "The Last Pirate", and sets him up to go from one of the most exciting new additions to the UFC roster to one of the hottest prospects in the featherweight division.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac Attendance, Gate & Records

{Attendance - 15,610 (Sold Out}
{Gate - $4,000,000 USD}
{Accor Arena Live Gate Record}
Michael Page
News

Michael Page lists his Top 5 strikers in UFC history

Welterweight Michael "Venom" Page gave his list of the 'Top 5 sensational strikers in UFC history.'

By Jeff Cain
Tyson Fury
News

Tyson Fury wants UFC switch

Tyson Fury is ready to hang up the boxing gloves and make a switch over to the UFC.

By Joshua Ryan
Donald Cerrone
News

Donald Cerrone re-enters drug testing pool, plans summer UFC return

Donald Cerrone has re-entered the UFC drug testing program and plans to return to the octagon this summer.

By Jeff Cain