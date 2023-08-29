Skip to main content
Max Holloway vs Korean Zombie
Max Holloway

UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway vs Korean Zombie Highlights Video

Check out the highlights video from UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway vs The Korean Zombie.

Check out the highlights from the UFC Fight Night Singapore main event championship bout between Max Holloway and Jung Chan-Sung, The Korean Zombie.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Korean Zombie took place in Singapore at Singapore Indoor Stadium and marked the last time Jung Chan-Sung would step into the octagon. After a storied mma career, the man known as The Korean Zombie would hang up his gloves and retire from our beloved sport.

Max Holloway sent Korean Zombie to the canvas with a devastating KO punch at 0:23 of the third round. After the fight, Holloway exploded with emotion and leapt the octagon to grasp his wife after the devastation that his Hawaiian brothers and sisters had been going through weighed heavy on him.

Holloway vs Korean Zombie Highlights

