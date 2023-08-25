Skip to main content
Max Holloway UFC 276 Weigh-in

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie Weigh-in Results

The fighters competing on Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie officially weighed in today in Singapore.

The event takes place at Singapore Indoor Stadium and is headlined by a featherweight bout between top-ranked Max Holloway and eighth-ranked Chan Sung Jung, "The Korean Zombie."

UFC Fight Night Singapore Official Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Max Holloway (146) vs The Korean Zombie (146)

Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Anthony Smith (205.5) vs Ryan Spann (205)

Featherweight Bout: Giga Chikadze (146) vs Alex Caceres (145.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Rinya Nakamura (135) vs Fernie Garcia (135.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Erin Blanchfield (125.5) vs Taila Santos (124.5)

PRELIMS

Heavyweight Bout: Junior Tafa (255) vs Parker Porter (256)

Heavyweight Bout: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (264) vs Lukasz Brzeski ()

Bantamweight Bout: Toshiomi Kazama (135.5) vs Garrett Armfield (135)

Middleweight Bout: Chidi Njokuani (185.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (186)

Welterweight Bout: Song Kenan (170) vs Rolando Bedoya (170.5)

Welterweight Bout: Billy Goff (170) vs Yusaku Kinoshita (170.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Na Liang (126) vs JJ Aldrich (126)

Featherweight Bout: Seungwoo Choi (146) vs Jarno Errens (145)
