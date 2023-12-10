Following the UFC Fight Night 233 fights on Saturday, the fight promotion announced who had performed well enough to receive a bonus.

Following the UFC Fight Night 233 fights on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, the fight promotion announced the fighters who earned a bonus. Four winners banked an extra $50,000.

A 'Performance of the Night' bonus went to HyunSung Park TKO win over Shannon Ross on the preliminary fight card. I the second round, Park delivered a front kick to the body of Ross that had an affect. Two more punches to the body and that was enough for the finish, and a bonus.

Tim Elliott banked a bonus for his submission win over Su Mudaerji in main card bantamweight action. On short notice, Elliott locked on an arm-triangle choke in the first round that forced Mudaeji to tap out.

Nasrat Haqparast earned his bonus by finishing Jamie Mullarkey in the first-round with punches. He landed powerful punches and follow-up shots to stop Mullarkey inside two minutes.

Co-main event winner Khalil Rountree Jr. took home a bonus for his stoppage of Anthony Smith early in the third round. Rountree not only earned a bonus check, he'll likely be ranked in the Top 10 of the light heavyweight division.

UFC Fight Night 233 was the final 'Fight Night' event of the year. The next one takes place on Jan. 16, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The fight card is headlined by a light heavyweight bout between third ranked Magomed Ankalaev and seventh ranked Johnny Walker.