UFC293-pre-fight press conference-1600

UFC 293 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video

The UFC 293 Pre-Fight Press Conference took place in the early morning hours of Thursday featuring main card fighters Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland, Tai Tuivasa, and Alexander Volkov.

Watch the UFC 293: Pre-Fight Press Conference live on Thursday at 4am ET / 1am PT featuring main card fighters Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland, Tai Tuivasa, Alexander Volkov and UFC President Dana White.

UFC 293 takes place on Saturday, Nov. 9 in Sydney, Australia. The event is headlined by a middleweight title bout between champion Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.  The press conference will likely feature some fireworks.  Watch it below.

