Skip to main content
Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland at UFC 293 Face-Offs
image caption
Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland at UFC 293 Face-Offs
Israel Adesanya

UFC 293 Pre-fight Press Conference Face-Off Video

Watch the UFC 293 face-off video featuring Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland leading up to their fight this weekend in Sydney, Australia.

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland faced off leading up to their fight this weekend at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia after a rather entertaining pre-fight press conference.

During the face-off, Sean Strickland shied away from directly facing off with Israel Adesanya preferring to face the crowd saying that he didn't want Izzy's 'cringe' to rub off on him. 

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Sept. 9 for full UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland. The prelims begin at 3:30 p.m. PST / 6:30 p.m. EST. The main card begins at 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles
Screen Shot 2025-01-03 at 9.15.27 AM
News

Umar Nurmagomedov's manager advised him not to fight at UFC 311

Undefeated bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov detailed arm injury that he thought would prevent him from fighting this month.

By Jeff Cain
julianna-pena-belt-1600
News

Manager: UFC considering interim title if Julianna Peña not ready to defend

According to Kayla Harrison's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, UFC is considering an interim title fight if Julianna Peña isn't ready to defend.

By Jeff Cain
twisted-steel-1600
News

Dana White's bull Twisted Steel has died

UFC CEO Dana White's prized bucking bull, Twisted Steel, has died.

By Jeff Cain