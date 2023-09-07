UFC 293 Pre-fight Press Conference Face-Off Video

Watch the UFC 293 face-off video featuring Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland leading up to their fight this weekend in Sydney, Australia.

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland faced off leading up to their fight this weekend at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia after a rather entertaining pre-fight press conference.

During the face-off, Sean Strickland shied away from directly facing off with Israel Adesanya preferring to face the crowd saying that he didn't want Izzy's 'cringe' to rub off on him.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Sept. 9 for full UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland. The prelims begin at 3:30 p.m. PST / 6:30 p.m. EST. The main card begins at 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST.