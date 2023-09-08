UFC 293 Official Weigh-Ins: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Video

Watch the UFC 293 Official Weigh-Ins Video as Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland weigh in.

Watch Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland weigh in at the UFC 293 Official Weigh-Ins video: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland.

The UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland official weigh ins started on Thursday night at 11:00pm PST. The UFC 293 ceremonial weigh in starts at 3:00am PST.

Israel Adesanya made weight at 184.8 pounds as he trolled Sean Strickland from the scale as he said, "For China" in response to Strickland's "China man" comments.

Sean Strickland came out to the apron to make a close cut to make weight at 184.9 pounds as he said, "Man, that extra pound you guys. It doesn't seem like a lot but it kinda sucks."

UFC 293 Weigh-Ins: Adesanya vs Strickland Complete Video