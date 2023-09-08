Skip to main content
UFC 293 Weigh Ins: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland
image caption
Israel Adeanya and Sean Strickland
Israel Adesanya

UFC 293 Official Weigh-Ins: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Video

Watch the UFC 293 Official Weigh-Ins Video as Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland weigh in.

Watch Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland weigh in at the UFC 293 Official Weigh-Ins video: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland.

The UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland official weigh ins started on Thursday night at 11:00pm PST. The UFC 293 ceremonial weigh in starts at 3:00am PST.

Israel Adesanya made weight at 184.8 pounds as he trolled Sean Strickland from the scale as he said, "For China" in response to Strickland's "China man" comments.

Sean Strickland came out to the apron to make a close cut to make weight at 184.9 pounds as he said, "Man, that extra pound you guys. It doesn't seem like a lot but it kinda sucks."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

UFC 293 Weigh-Ins: Adesanya vs Strickland Complete Video
Grant Dawson
News

Grant Dawson: 'Michael Chandler doesn't belong in the Top 15'

Lightweight Grant Dawson explains why he doesn't think Michael Chandler belongs in the Top 15 UFC rankings.

By Jeff Cain
Chael Sonnen
News

Boxing promoter contacts Chael Sonnen over McGregor vs. Paul comments

Earlier this week, Chael Sonnen expressed his opinion that a $250 million boxing match between Conor McGregor and Logan Paul shouldn't be believed.

By Jeff Cain
Screen Shot 2025-01-03 at 9.15.27 AM
News

Umar Nurmagomedov's manager advised him not to fight at UFC 311

Undefeated bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov detailed arm injury that he thought would prevent him from fighting this month.

By Jeff Cain