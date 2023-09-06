UFC 293 Embedded, Episode 2: 'It's about making history... again'

UFC 293 Embedded shows the fighters settling in and adjusting to Sydney ahead of the event on Saturday.

On the second episode of UFC 293 Embedded, Sean Strickland adjusts to Australia; Tyson Pedro bowls. Tai Tuivasa and Felipe Dos Santos train on opposite sides of the world. Manel Kape drives in style. Champ Israel Adesanya and his City Kickboxing teammates prepare for a big night.

UFC 293 takes place on Saturday, Nov. 9 in Sydney, Australia. The event is headlined by a middleweight title bout between champion Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

UFC 293: Embedded, Episode 2 Video