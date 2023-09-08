The fighters competing on the UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland fight card on Saturday will participate in the Ceremonial Weigh-in.

Watch the UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland Weigh-in live on Friday at 6am ET / 3am PT.

The event takes place on Saturday, in Sydney, Australia. The event is headlined by a middleweight title bout between champion Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. The press conference will likely feature some fireworks. Watch it below.